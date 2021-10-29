After announcing that Kacper Lopata and Zak Brunt have completed loan moves to Roots Hall, where their former academy coach Darren Currie now works, United will consider exploiting a quirk of the transfer system to promote the development of other home-grown players.

Lopata, a Poland under-20 international, and Brunt, who was once offered a trial with Atletico Madrid, were able to complete their switches to Essex because ‘window’ restrictions only apply to the top four tiers of the English football pyramid.

After making two first team appearances apiece this season, with manager Slavisa Jokanovic using the EFL Cup as a vehicle to help members of their under-23 squad progress through the system, United are now expected to explore the possibility of arranging similar deals for some of the duo’s contemporaries.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currie, the nephew of United and England legend Tony Currie, spent a brief period in South Yorkshire last season when Paul Heckingbottom took caretaker charge of the first team following the departure of Jokanovic’s predecessor Chris Wilder.

Appointed assistant head coach of Southend earlier this month, the 46-year-old’s relationship with Lopata and Brunt prompted the non-league side to make an approach for Lopata and Brunt which was accepted yesterday - as United finalised their preparations for tomorrow’s Championship fixture against Blackpool.

Southend face Boreham Wood, where midfielder Iliman Ndiaye began his career in England before heading to South Yorkshire, at Meadow Park.

England legend Wayne Rooney congratulates Kacper Lopata of Sheffield United on his performance during their Carabao Cup victory over Derby County at Bramall Lane: Alistair Langham / Sportimage