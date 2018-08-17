Sheffield United: 'Jordan Rhodes can be a danger man... that's why Wednesday paid him three times what any of our lads are on'

Chris Wilder admits that on-loan Wednesday man Jordan Rhodes will be a danger man for his Sheffield United side when they take on Norwich at Bramall Lane tomorrow.

Rhodes scored just ten goals for Wednesday and was shipped out on loan to Carrow Road after failing to justify his reported £8m transfer fee, which the Owls paid Middlesbrough for his services last July.

The striker scored, and missed a penalty, in Norwich's 4-3 defeat to West Brom in their last league outing, and Wilder said: "He's made that move and he'll want to kickstart his career.

"The one thing you can say is that he's scored goals at this level, which is why they paid what they paid for him and gave him over three times what any of our players are on.

"There's a reason he goes for that sort of money, and he can be a danger out there. Everyone at Norwich will hope he is.

"That's football, isn't it? There are always questions being asked. Can we do as well as we did last year? Can Leon Clarke replicate his form of last season?

"Can Jordan Rhodes do as well as he has in the past? There are always questions and the only way to answer them is on that green bit."