Sheffield United: John Lundstram our Star man... but how were the rest of the Blades rated in their 2-1 victory over QPR?

Sheffield United reclaimed some ground on the play-off places with a 2-1 victory over QPR at Bramall Lane last night.

John Lundstram was our Star man, but who else caught the eye for the Blades? Danny Hall gives his ratings from the game.

Richard Stearman slotted the opening goal from a 27th minute corner, connecting with Leon Clarke’s headed flick-on. Conor Washington missed two good chances to level, before Lundstram blasted in the second at the back post, bursting into the box late to reach Billy Sharp’s low cross five minutes into the second half.

Boss Chris Wilder said: “I thought we played well. We let them back into the game. I said don’t be embarrassed about the players you’re playing against.

“To win the game of football tonight is a real good achievement for us and I’m delighted at the way we played. I’m delighted at the end where we had to find a way to see the game out, which we did.

“We would have loved it to have been a lot easier but we’re talking Championship football, so I’m not going to be too critical about us winning games at this level of football. We deserved to win tonight, no doubt in my mind.”