Sheffield United: John Lundstram aims to repay Blades chief Wilder’s faith in him

John Lundstram, the Sheffield United midfielder, admits he wants to repay manager Chris Wilder’s faith in him with performances on the field as the Blades continue their promotion push, writes Danny Hall.

The 23-year-old former Oxford United star scored his second goal in United colours since making the step up to the Championship in the summer in United’s 3-0 win over Sunderland on Boxing Day.

After being handed the unenviable task of filling the boots of the injured Paul Coutts, Lundstram, pictured, has improved with each game he plays and Wilder insisted on Tuesday that the midfielder will be a “very, very good player” at Bramall Lane.

And Lundstram, fresh from completing corporate duties as United’s man of the match against Sunderland, said: “It’s definitely a boost to hear the manager talking about me like that. I have great admiration for him as he brought me to the club and showed faith in me. He’s put me in for Couttsy and so I have massive thanks for him. Hopefully, I can repay him.”

Richard Stearman and George Baldock - “We try and work on getting George around the back post, so it’s great that that worked out” - also netted their first goals in United colours during the rout of sorry Sunderland, a result that ended a run of seven games without a win.

“Once we got to 3-0 up, we were comfortable then,” Lundstram said.

“I wouldn’t say we took our foot off the gas, but comfortable was the right word.

“They didn’t cause us too many problems during the game and I can’t really remember Simon Moore having to make a save in the whole game.

“It was credit to the back five. We have conceded a few lately and to get the clean sheet was fully deserved. Now, hopefully, we can put a little run together. We said that after the game against Villa that we want to get on a run like we did at the start of the season.

“We have had our little blip and hopefully we are coming out on the other end of it.”