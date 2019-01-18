Sheffield United: John Fleck refuses to consider the bigger picture, preferring to focus on Swansea City instead

John Fleck apologised for sounding boring.

Asked about Sheffield United's position in the table and their prospects of promotion, the midfielder simply shrugged his shoulders and insisted all of that could wait.

"We're clearly doing something right," was the closest he came to answering the question. "But as a group, it's vital we take it step by step and concentrate on the next game."

Fleck is too long in the tooth, too level-headed and experienced, to be tempted by the bait offered by inquisitive journalists. The 27-year-old started his career with Rangers, in the footballing goldfish bowl that is Old Firm football, where players develop a nose for danger and ear for a potentially controversial line.

Five seasons at Ibrox also taught him about the importance of remaining focused and avoiding pitfalls on the pitch. So, as Chris Wilder's side prepared to set-off for Swansea City, he gently steered the conversation away from being second and addressed another issue instead.

"It’s been fantastic ever since the manager came in," Fleck continued as he faced the media at the Steelphalt Academy. "He just wants to keep pushing the club forward, and he’s done that. We just need to continue that good work and see where it brings us. But we all know where we want to be."

United, who departed for Wales four points behind Leeds and above third-placed Norwich on goal difference, come face to face tomorrow with opponents who narrowly beat them on the opening weekend of the campaign. Speaking on Thursday morning, Wilder insisted his team is now a much more streetwise unit than the one City encountered five months ago, when individual errors gifted Graham Potter a win during his first match in charge.

Fleck, who arrived at Bramall Lane on a free transfer from Coventry City, echoed that sentiment.

"I think it is there for everyone to see we have a far stronger squad than we did last year," he continued, reflecting upon what proved an unsuccessful challenge for the play-offs after lifting the League One title. "We did well on our first season back in the Championship last year, and have kicked on since then as a group.

"We are doing well right now, but we need to stay focused. For the majority of us, we hadn’t had many games in this division, so that’s helped us this season.

"The hard work and effort we have put in has got us to this point. The aim is to stay there as long as possible, try not to drop out. Other people probably don't expect us to be where we are at the moment. Does that help? To be honest, I don't think it makes much of a difference. We're more bothered about doing our jobs that worrying what others are saying about us."

Fleck did admit, however, to keeping one eye on events elsewhere in the table ahead of United's trip to the Liberty Stadium. Norwich face Birmingham tonight knowing a win or a draw would see them knock Wilder's team out of an automatic promotion berth.

"Last season, Wolves and Fulham were the two best teams in the division," Fleck said. "But now there are probably 10 teams who feel they a chance to go up automatically. I think most players know what games the other clubs have got coming up and we'll keep an eye on their scorelines. But it doesn't cause a distraction, that's just normal. It's being interested in football."

Despite entering the contest in 13th place, Fleck is aware City's ranking does not reflect the talent within their ranks. Relegated from the top-flight last term, Potter can still call upon players such as Nathan Dyer and Wilfried Bony while Kyle Naughton, who progressed through United's youth system, is approaching his best form following a frustrating start to the season.

"They are very good on the ball, very technical," Fleck said. "There isn’t an easy game in this division.

"I am guessing they have inconsistency in terms of results. We went through a spell before Christmas but then got back on a run.

"It happens to most teams, where you go through a spell like that during the season. Things don’t go too well, but it’s how you bounce back from that.

"Swansea played us on the first day and beat us in a tight match. I think we have come on a fair bit since then and hopefully we can get a positive result."