It is the second consecutive occasion five-time-capped Fleck, who was included in his country’s EURO 2020 squad, has been overlooked for selection despite an improvement in form in recent weeks.

The omission of Burke and McBurnie will come as little surprise given their ongoing struggle for goals.

Burke’s last involvement with the national team came in November 2020.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old has not scored for Sheffield United since their surprise defeat of Manchester United at Old Trafford in January.

McBurnie, who has 17 international caps, received his last call-up in March.

He grabbed his first goal of the season against Southampton in the EFL Cup last week - his first competitive goal since December.

Scotland are second behind Denmark in their qualifying group and play Israel on 9 October before facing the Faroe Islands three days later.