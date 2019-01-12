Sheffield United: 'Job done' for Chris Wilder as his Blades beat QPR and go second in Championship

Chris Wilder hailed Sheffield United's 1-0 win over QPR as 'job done' as his side went second in the Championship.

David McGoldrick's tenth goal of the season saw United take all three points and move up into the automatic promotion places.

Wilder said: "It is job done, it was a tough game. They were on a good run of form, no result is given to you in the Championship and you have to work extremely hard to do things right.

"Given the run they're on, it is well deserved. We've had to overcome stubborn and difficult opposition today but I think the right result is the one that has happened.

"We always talk about that it's not going to be free-flowing and we're not going to create chance after chance, but it is football and we've talked about that one bit of quality that we need and we've got it today."

Wilder also paid tribute to match-winner McGoldrick, who arrived in the summer on a free transfer from Ipswich Town.

"We're a team on the front foot and we try and dominate the opposition and create chances," Wilder said.

"There are goals to be had for the strikers, but obviously they've got to finish them.

"It is important their overall play is good and that they do their job, but ultimately they want to get into double figures as quickly as possible so with David doing that today, it is testament the way he's gone about his job."

The Blades started strongly and could have taken the lead in the opening minutes when Billy Sharp's lay-off found McGoldrick inside the box, but he volleyed wide.

QPR were happy to sit back and surrender possession for the majority of the first half, before the home side broke the deadlock in the 37th minute.

After more patient build-up play from the hosts, Norwood's whipped cross from the right-hand side found an unmarked McGoldrick at the near post to head in from six yards out.

The R's could have drawn level late on but Luke Freeman fired wide as United held on to take victory at Bramall Lane.