Jayden Bogle, Oli McBurnie and record signing Rhian Brewster will all spend the summer recovering from the problems which forced them to miss the end of last season, including United’s play-off semi-final defeat by Nottingham Forest.

Although Brewster is currently on course to be available for selection when the Championship cranks back into life, Bogle might be set for a longer period on the sidelines due to the nature of the knee complaint he was diagnosed with earlier this year. There are no concerns about the defender’s medium and long term health.

Paul Heckingbottom has already identified those areas of his squad in need of strengthening, factoring the progress Bogle, Brewster and McBurnie have been making into his thinking.

However, the United manager could be forced to rewrite his target list, with Wolverhampton Wanderers’ centre-half Dion Sanderson among those being monitored, if he discovers the trio’s prognoses have changed.

The loss of Bogle proved to be particularly costly for United as they attempted to regain Premier League status at the first attempt, given the form he had displayed over the Christmas and New Year period.

