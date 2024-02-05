The January transfer window may have closed but ex-Sheffield United target Joe Worrall could reportedly still leave Nottingham Forest. The Blades were one of a number of clubs said to be keen on Worrall going into the final days of the window as they looked to strengthen their backline.

However, while Forest had given Worrall the green light to leave the club, a deal couldn't be made, ensuring the defender remained with his boyhood club beyond the English deadline. According to Alan Nixon, though, a move over the next few days might not be out of the question.

The reporter claims interest from Turkey has emerged with Super Lig clubs having until February 9 to complete their winter business. Besiktas and Trabzonspor are the club's mentioned, with the pair said to be keen on taking the 27-year-old this week.

Of course, any deal is far from straightforward and they'll need to persuade Worrall, who has struggled for game time with Forest this season, to make the move, as well as agree a fee. Given the Reds' difficulties with the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability rules, though, they could be willing to listen to offers for the defender, especially as he would represent pure profit, having come through the youth ranks at the club.

Worrall had been a key man at Forest prior to this season, helping the club win promotion to the Premier League and survive in their first season. Unfortunately for the club captain, he slipped down the pecking order inside the first two months of the campaign and consequently, despite a change of manager, he has made just two Premier League appearances since September.