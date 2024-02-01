Mason Holgate. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Sheffield United are closing in on a January transfer breakthrough after defender Mason Holgate underwent a medical at United's Shirecliffe training ground. The defender's temporary spell at Southampton will be cut short and bar any late hitches, the 27-year-old will join United on loan ahead of the second half of the season.

Boss Chris Wilder had made centre-half cover a priority in the closing days of the transfer window, with injuries to John Egan and Chris Basham leaving Anel Ahmedhodzic as United's only right-footed centre-half. United have already signed Ben Brereton Diaz and Ivo Grbic in this transfer window, with the Holgate deal expected to complete their business this window.

Boss Wilder was tight-lipped about transfer business this afternoon in his pre-Aston Villa press conference but Sean Dyche, the Everton boss, spoke about Holgate's move earlier today. "There's a possibility," he said of Holgate moving to United. "It's in the process and we'll see. It is looking likely from their point of view and it's a very favourable deal for this football club."