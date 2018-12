Chris Wilder's Blades side are thriving in the upper reaches of the Championship after securing 11 wins from 21 matches so far this term. Here are James' player ratings for the season so far:

1. Dean Henderson - 8 Looks destined for a successful career at the highest level of the game and, one glaring mistake against Leeds apart, has been an excellent addition.

2. Simon Moore - 5 Barring injury, illness or suspension, his next outing might come in the FA Cup but his presence means United have one of the strongest goalkeeping departments in the Championship.

3. Chris Basham - 8 One of Bramall Lane's stand-out performers so far this term and attacks with such regularity, you could be forgiven for forgetting he is a centre-half.

4. Jack O'Connell - 7 Does not get forward as much as last season but still covers a ridiculous amount of ground and brings real physicality.

