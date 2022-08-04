Sheffield United: James McAtee reveals Morgan Gibbs-White influence on move from Man City

The Wolves star was a sensation on loan at the Blades last season, and his departure back to the Midlands has left a big creative hole that McAtee will now be tasked with helping to fill after arriving in South Yorkshire.
Gibbs-White also recommended United to Tommy Doyle, McAtee’s City teammate, earlier this summer and McAtee admitted: “I spoke to Morgan and he spoke very highly about this club.
“He said all the team and staff are very nice and will look after you, so he was a big part of [the move] as well.
“He had a great season last year and that's benefitting him now. I'd love that to happen to me as well but we'll have to wait and see. It's a long season ahead.”