Sheffield United: Jake Wright attracts interest but is welcome to stay at Bramall Lane

Jake Wright can still make an important contribution to Sheffield United's push for top-flight football, Chris Wilder has insisted, despite admitting the defender is a target for a number of English Football League clubs.

Wright was poised to Scunthorpe on loan earlier this month before pulling out of the deal at the last moment and although he is still expected to depart before the end of the transfer window, Wilder admits he is in no hurry to lose the 32-year-old.

Praising Wright's leadership qualities, the United manager said: "There's been a couple of clubs in for Jake. There was one club that was all set-up but pulled out at the last minute and that was disappointing for Jake.

"Jake has got that natural leadership and ability to step into our group and play. If nothing takes Jake's fancy, then he'll stay with us."

A member of the United squad crowned League One champions two seasons ago, Wright made 30 appearances as Wilder's side finished 10th in the second-tier last term. But he has yet to feature this season after recovering from a facial injury sustained during a July's friendly against Stockbridge Park Steels and has fallen behind John Egan, United's record signing, and Richard Stearman in the pecking order.

"If nothing sits right with us, then he'll stay with us and contribute," Wilder said. "You know what Jake is like, he's low maintainence and everyone here is contributing to what we are doing.

Jake Wright is fit again following injury: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"Even if someone comes on and plays a minute, and we go on and do something, then they've been a part of it."