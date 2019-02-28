Sheffield United Jack O’Connell signs new deal ahead of the Sheffield derby

Jack O'Connell has given Sheffield United's preparations for next week's derby against Sheffield Wednesday a further boost by signing a new long term contract at Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder, whose will enter Monday's game on the back of a 1-0 victory over fellow promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion, described himself as being "delighted" by the defender's decision to agree fresh terms. O'Connell is now scheduled to remain with United until 2023.

"It's another boost that Jack has pledged his long-term future here and we are all delighted," Wilder said. "He's been a big part of the past and will play a big part in the future for us."

"It backs up our commitment of rewarding the players who have served us well and ones that we believe will continue to grow with the club," the United manager added.

O'Connell, aged 24, has developed into one of the Championship's most accomplished centre-halves since joining United from Brentford three years ago. A member of the squad which lifted the League One title during Wilder's first season at the helm, he has made 32 appearances this term and helped United climb to second in the table.

Having been the subject of interest from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer, O'Connell said:"I've really enjoyed my football since arriving almost three years ago, it has been a tremendous journey and who knows how far we can go?"