Sheffield United: Jack O'Connell reveals his pride at making his 100th consecutive league start for the Blades against Blackburn - and how he's played through the pain barrier to do so

Jack O'Connell, the Sheffield United defender, has revealed his pride at making 100 consecutive starts for the Bramall Lane club - after revealing he has often played through the pain barrier for the good of the team.

O'Connell has established himself firmly as a fans' favourite since moving to United from Brentford in 2016, and passes another important milestone this afternoon against Tony Mowbray's side.

And, speaking in United's official matchday programme, the 24-year-old said: "I'm proud to have made 100 consecutive starts, especially with the majority of them coming in the Championship.

"You have to keep yourself physically fit, but that only comes with hard work during pre-season and throughout the year on the training ground."

Asked about the biggest hurdle to overcome to reach the milestone, O'Connell said: "Suspensions are probably the biggest problem but I've been pretty lucky, I suppose. I've had a few bookings this season but thankfully I've never looked like being banned.

"Hopefully I've not jinxed that! This season I've played through quite a few injuries, on more than one occasion, when people didn't know about them. I'm not one to look for sympathy, though. I'd have to have a broken leg not to be out there!"