Sheffield United: 'It should have been a free-kick to us' - Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis bemoans decision to let Blades' winner stand in 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane

Tony Pulis, the Middlesbrough boss, believes Richard Stearman's winner for Sheffield United tonight should not have been allowed to stand.

Pulis questioned the EFL's decision to appoint Andy Woolmer to take charge of the game, and added: "It was a big game, but my disappointment is the two decisions for the goal.

"The first is the free-kick the linesman gave when there’s been things going on all night worse than that and have not been given.

"And then the goal, if you have a look at it he’s right over Dael Fry he’s got his arms pushing Dael down and it’s a free-kick to us.

"If they are going to give a free-kick for the incident out wide then it’s beyond belief that the goal stands.”

Pulis made the point after the game that Woolmer has only taken charge of eight games this season, while other games between promotion-chasing clubs in the Championship have seen experienced, sometimes Premier League, referees in the middle.