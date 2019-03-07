Sheffield United: It’s official...David McGoldrick is back in the Republic of Ireland fold

David McGoldrick is one of four Sheffield United players in the latest Republic of Ireland squad after being handed an international recall.

The centre-forward, who has scored 11 goals in 34 appearances since moving to Bramall Lane during the close season, joins Enda Stevens, John Egan and the on-loan Scott Hogan in Mick McCarthy's plans for the forthcoming games against Gibraltar and Georgia.

McGoldrick last appeared for his country in June 2017, against Mexico at the MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.

But the former Ipswich Town striker had been widely tipped for a call-up following Mick McCarthy's appointment as Martin O'Neill's successor. The two men worked together at Portman Road and McCarthy has watched McGoldrick in action on numerous occasions since being remployed by the FAI.

The Republic resume their UEFA European Championship qualification campaign against Jeff Wood's team on March 23 before hosting Georgia, managed by Vladimir Weiss, three days later.