Oli McBurnie, his legal team and Sheffield United officials are “disappointed” that the striker had to stand trial after being found not guilty of assault by beating this afternoon at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

McBurnie was charged with assault by beating after an alleged incident following the Blades’ play-off final defeat on penalties to Nottingham Forest back in May, with prosecutors alleging he stamped on Forest fan George Brinkley during a post-match pitch invasion which saw thousands of Forest supporters run onto the playing surface at the City Ground.

In the aftermath United skipper Billy Sharp was headbutted, with a fan later sentenced to six months in prison. McBurnie denied the charge, insisting today after taking the stand that he was trying to jump over the fan to protect his injured foot.

A United statement following the verdict read: “Sheffield United is pleased to note today's verdict at Nottingham Magistrates' Court with regards to Oliver McBurnie. Oliver, his legal representatives and officials at the club are disappointed that he was forced to stand trial after the traumatic scenes at Nottingham Forest's City Ground on Tuesday 17th May 2002, when Oliver's team-mate, Billy Sharp, was violently assaulted.

“Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom has spoke openly about the dangers of supporters invading the pitch with the fixture at Nottingham just one of a number of similar high-profile incidents.

“Additionally, he has written letters to the Football Association, the English Football League, the League Managers' Association and the Professional Footballers' Association with regards to the safety of players in their place of work and is keen for further action in this area.”

