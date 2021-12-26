Sheffield United issue response after fan survey shows overwhelming support for safe standing at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United say they will monitor the upcoming trial period of safe standing at English football matches after admitting they “appreciate the benefits” of operating a similar scheme at Bramall Lane.
As The Star reported earlier this week, a survey of 500 Unitedites revealed that over 90 per cent would like their club to trial safe standing at Bramall Lane in the next two years, with almost nine in 10 supporters keen to see it introduced.
Commonly used in the German Bundesliga and adopted by Celtic in more recent times, rail seating allows clubs the option to switch between standing and seated areas quickly and safely.
All-seater stadiums were introduced into English football after the Hillsborough Disaster in 1989, but in recent years there has been a groundswell of support for a return to safe standing at games.
Manchester United and Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Cardiff City will take part in a safe-standing trial from January 1 next year, ahead of any decision on a possible widespread roll-out.
And, in a statement released to The Star, a United spokesman said: “Sheffield United appreciates the benefits in operating a safe standing area at Bramall Lane and have held discussions with the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA).
“We are monitoring the trial period, whilst continuing to have discussions.”
The survey was conducted by the independent campaign Stand United. Only six per cent of respondents were against the idea of rail seating, with almost 91 per cent suggesting the Kop would be a suitable area for it to be installed.
“The message is clear: Unitedites want the chance to stand safely at Bramall Lane,” said Joseph Clift from Stand United.
“As a growing number of clubs choose to bring rail seating in for their fans, it’s time for United to make this a reality at the Lane.
“Many Blades have already seen rail seating in action on away trips in recent years, and the survey found that fans think this would help to raise the roof at home games. We’d like to see the club work towards trialling this next season.”