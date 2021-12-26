Sheffield United issue response after fan survey shows overwhelming support for safe standing at Bramall Lane

As The Star reported earlier this week, a survey of 500 Unitedites revealed that over 90 per cent would like their club to trial safe standing at Bramall Lane in the next two years, with almost nine in 10 supporters keen to see it introduced.

Commonly used in the German Bundesliga and adopted by Celtic in more recent times, rail seating allows clubs the option to switch between standing and seated areas quickly and safely.

All-seater stadiums were introduced into English football after the Hillsborough Disaster in 1989, but in recent years there has been a groundswell of support for a return to safe standing at games.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United and Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Cardiff City will take part in a safe-standing trial from January 1 next year, ahead of any decision on a possible widespread roll-out.

And, in a statement released to The Star, a United spokesman said: “Sheffield United appreciates the benefits in operating a safe standing area at Bramall Lane and have held discussions with the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA).

“We are monitoring the trial period, whilst continuing to have discussions.”

Sheffield United fans have shown their support for safe standing in a recent survey (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The survey was conducted by the independent campaign Stand United. Only six per cent of respondents were against the idea of rail seating, with almost 91 per cent suggesting the Kop would be a suitable area for it to be installed.

“The message is clear: Unitedites want the chance to stand safely at Bramall Lane,” said Joseph Clift from Stand United.

“As a growing number of clubs choose to bring rail seating in for their fans, it’s time for United to make this a reality at the Lane.