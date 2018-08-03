Sheffield United issue anti-social behaviour warning after £200,000 camera system installed at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United have issued an anti-social behaviour warning to their supporters after a £200,000 camera system was installed at Bramall Lane.

The system, United say, will monitor every seat inside the stadium and is "designed to eradicate criminal disorder and anti-social behaviour."

A club statement revealed that 55 Blades supporters were hit with court bans last season, and 85 were issued with stadium bans. Describing the £200,000 outlay as a "substantial investment", United say their "board of directors have been forced to issue a strong and stark message to supporters who misbehave" and that the system will "make the club's renowned stadium an even more welcoming and safer venue."

The system includes 14 cameras, which will monitor and record every single seat in Bramall Lane, and is designed by German video technology experts Dallmeier. The investment has been welcomed by South Yorkshire Police and the Safety Advisory Group.

"Disorder and anti-social behaviour involving troublemakers associated with Sheffield United is an issue we are working fastidiously to eradicate and this is the evidence of the lengths we are prepared to go to," Jurgen Morton-Hall, United's safety officer, said.

"We simply will not tolerate the unsportsmanlike and illegal conduct of a few to spoil things for the large majority who simply watch and enjoy a football game at Bramall Lane.

The new cameras at Bramall Lane. (Sheffield United)

"This new Panomera system has been brought in because of anti-social and criminal behaviour at Bramall Lane in recent seasons and will enable us to provide clear evidence to bring offenders to justice, whether that be club bans or reports to the police.

"We have clear examples of people being highlighted with regards to missile throwing, flares and pitch encroachments, amongst other offences, and if this happens at Bramall Lane we will identify perpetrators and deal with them accordingly."

The system will be in use for the first time tomorrow, when United face Swansea at Bramall Lane.