But which display was their most and least impressive to date? Our man Danny Hall gives his opinions - have your say in the comments below or on Twitter.

1. Aston Villa H United were simply rampant as they hammered Villa 4-1 at Bramall Lane, Chris Wilder later hailing a 'complete performance' jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Aston Villa A Despite the result, a 3-3 draw after being 3-0 ahead, United were sensational for 85 minutes of the game which shouldn't be forgotten jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Norwich A A 2-2 draw with their promotion rivals, after twice falling behind. A show of United's attitude as well as their ability jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Bolton A A 3-0 rout of a Bolton side flying high at the time, with United completely dominant throughout the afternoon jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more