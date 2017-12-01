Sheffield United: Is in-form Leon Clarke set for a new deal?

Sheffield United are investigating the possibility of handing Leon Clarke a new contract, manager Chris Wilder has admitted, after the centre-forward’s explosive start to the Championship season.

Clarke enters tomorrow’s game at Millwall having scored 13 goals since August and nine in his previous four games.

Wilder, whose side are third in the table after winning the League One title last term, has already handed key players including John Fleck, David Brooks and Jack O’Connell improved deals.

Speaking ahead of the visit to London, he acknowledged: “We are looking at all our players, as we have done with people like Brooksy. These (contracts) aren’t to ward-off interest, they are to reward as well.

“They are to reward David for his performances, to reward John Fleck, Jack O’Connell and others as well. We will always look along the way and Leon definitely comes into that category.”

Clarke, aged 32, signed a three year deal with United after leaving Bury in July last year and recently admitted he is playing the “best football” of his career at Bramall Lane.

“We get asked all the time about what the secret behind Leon’s form is,” Wilder added. “What we have done to bring this out of him.

“Really, though, there’s no secret. It’s just down to him and his general play. All we ask of him is to work hard and run around.”

The centre-forward says he is loving life at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis/Sportimage