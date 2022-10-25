The Tunisian youth international joined the National League North club on a temporary basis earlier this season, making his debut for Jonathan Greening’s side during last month’s win over Farsley at The Citadel.

Under the terms of Ayari’s agreement with Athletic, he could train both with Greening’s squad and at the Randox Health Academy; where Paul Heckingbottom’s squad prepare for their matches, including this weekend’s visit to West Bromwich Albion.

However, the 19-year-old has been summoned back to South Yorkshire after the minimum 28 period he was required to spend at the Flamingo Land Stadium expired.

An explanation for Ayari’s return to United has yet to be given but a statement, published on Atletic’s website ahead of tonight’s game against Alfreton, read: “Scarborough Athletic can confirm that loanee, Hassan Ayari, has been recalled by his parent club Sheffield United…the loan comes to an early end.

“Hassan picked up a knock in his first fixture for the Seadogs at Farsley, but was often used as a substitute in the proceeding fixtures. We would lie to thank Hassan for his efforts in a Boro shirt and wish him well for his continued development. Thank you to Sheffield United, who trusted us with their player.”

With non-league teams not subject to the same transfer window system as those under the EFL and Premier League umbrellas, United could now choose to place Ayari elsewhere or utilise him in their forthcoming under-21 fixtures. They are scheduled to compete six times before the start of December, starting with a trip to Oakwell next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassan Ayari spent a month on loan with Scarborough Athletic before returning to Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage