Sheffield United: International star set to miss Championship opener as fitness situation is revealed

Norrington-Davies sat-out last week’s friendly at Doncaster Rovers through injury having spent the summer with Robert Page’s squad at Euro 2020.

Having spent last season on loan with Luton Town and Stoke City, the 22-year-old returned to South Yorkshire ahead of schedule in order to try and impress Jokanovic following his appointment in May.

The Serb, who officially took charge on July 1st, said last night: “Rhys started work with us two days ago and he will soon be competing for the position.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhys Norrington Davies of Wales and Sheffield United: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Norrington-Davies could soon be joined in South Yorkshire by Ronaldo Vieira and Ben Davies after Jokanovic revealed his interest in signing the duo.

Vieira, a midfielder, turned professional with Leeds before moving to UC Sampdoria. Davies, the former Preston North End centre-half, completed a move to Liverpool during the January transfer window but has yet to make a senior appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“I hope we can find quality people who add to our quality,” said Jokanovic, before expressing his belief that Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge will also remain at his disposal despite being linked with rival clubs. “We want (to be) more competitive in the game.