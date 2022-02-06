Instead, 10th in the rankings ahead of Wednesday’s match with West Bromwich Albion, they are three points behind Steve Bruce’s sixth-placed albeit with two matches in hand.

However, a veteran of the last United team to climb out of the division has admitted he isn’t overly concerned yet. Frustrated? Yes. Determined? Definitely. But the only time John Egan plans to start taking real notice of their league position is during the final month or so of the season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I don’t really talk to the lads about it, where we are,” he told The Star. “I’m not a big one for that kind of thing to be honest. What I do know, and from experience mind, is that the only time it really matters is right at the end. Because that’s when it counts.”

Far from being relaxed about the situation United find themselves in following a chequered start to the campaign, Egan has reminded his team mates about the need to prove “other people wrong” and “yourself right” on countless occasions over the past few weeks.

The centre-half also knows a thing or two about chasing rivals down, after helping United haul back and then leapfrog Leeds into second place during their 2019 promotion winning season.

John Egan and Billy Sharp are both veterans of Sheffield United's last promotion to the Premier League: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

“It’s very open, there’s a lot of clubs winning and then losing, everyone seems to be beating each other,” Egan said. “That’s what often happens in the Championship. So whoever puts the most consistent run together, they tend to come through.”