Sheffield United: International star is convinced of promotion credentials
If you’d asked them at the start of the season, Sheffield United would have expected to be in one of the Championship’s automatic promotions positions right now.
Instead, 10th in the rankings ahead of Wednesday’s match with West Bromwich Albion, they are three points behind Steve Bruce’s sixth-placed albeit with two matches in hand.
However, a veteran of the last United team to climb out of the division has admitted he isn’t overly concerned yet. Frustrated? Yes. Determined? Definitely. But the only time John Egan plans to start taking real notice of their league position is during the final month or so of the season.
“I don’t really talk to the lads about it, where we are,” he told The Star. “I’m not a big one for that kind of thing to be honest. What I do know, and from experience mind, is that the only time it really matters is right at the end. Because that’s when it counts.”
Far from being relaxed about the situation United find themselves in following a chequered start to the campaign, Egan has reminded his team mates about the need to prove “other people wrong” and “yourself right” on countless occasions over the past few weeks.
The centre-half also knows a thing or two about chasing rivals down, after helping United haul back and then leapfrog Leeds into second place during their 2019 promotion winning season.
“It’s very open, there’s a lot of clubs winning and then losing, everyone seems to be beating each other,” Egan said. “That’s what often happens in the Championship. So whoever puts the most consistent run together, they tend to come through.”