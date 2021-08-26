Sheffield United: International midfielder is now training with The Blades, Slavisa Jokanovic confirms, as he delivers his verdict on transfer progress

The Serb told The Star that Guedioura, who is a free agent after leaving Al-Gharafa, has been working with United’s squad ahead of Saturday’s visit to Luton Town while a decision is taken on his future in South Yorkshire.

Jokanovic revealed he invited Guedioura to watch last weekend’s Championship fixture against Huddersfield Town when a proposed move for Sampdoria’s Ronaldo Vieira collapsed amid concerns about the player’s fitness and conditioning.

Acknowledging Vieira was his preferred option to compete for a place alongside Oliver Norwood, John Fleck and Sander Berge, Jokanovic explained he identified Guedioura as a potential alternative to the 23-year-old after being impressed by his work during their spell together in Doha.

“The invitation comes from my side,” said Jokanovic, who left his position with Al-Gharafa to take charge of United last month. “I informed the club. We didn't find a solution with Ronaldo. I called the player (Guedioura) to start working with us.

“I know him. He was working with me in two clubs. In the beginning we are not thinking about him.

“But in the situation, he is ready to prepare and I will see what will happen.”

“I don’t need to bring the player on trial because I know him enough,” added Jokanovic, having also worked with Guedioura at Vicarage Road. “ I bring him into the building, We will see what happens and if we do something. He is someone, I repeat, who I know well. That is why I asked him.”

Algeria's forward Adam Ounas, Algeria's midfielder Ismail Bennacer, Algeria's midfielder Adlene Guedioura and Algeria's forward Andy Delort celebrate after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Final football match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

A member of the Watford squad Jokanovic guided into the Premier League seven seasons ago, Guedioura, capped 63 times by Algeria, also represented teams including Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace before heading to the Middle East.

With less than a week of the transfer window remaining, Jokanovic reiterated his desire to make four more signings before the deadline. Ben Davies, acquired on loan from Liverpool, remains the only new player to arrive at United since Jokanovic was appointed following their relegation from the top-flight last term.

“I hope to see new signings,” he said. “But I can not guarantee it. We are working in this direction, but we cannot expect any help for the Luton game.

“It is simple. I don't expect we need to be waiting a lot. The original plan was four, without the goalkeeper situation. So that adds one more position.”

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“The maths is simple, it is simple science,” Jokanovic added, after seeing goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale join Arsenal week. “We are not quick enough. But of course, I still expect to bring them in.

“We were talking about positions two months ago and names a month ago. Now we are in the sharp area and we need to be serious.

“If you are not quick enough, then you need to cover positions with people that we can sign. In general, the plan exists. The explanation is that we didn;t do our job quickly enough.”