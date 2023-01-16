The latest transfer news from the Championship

Sheffield United continued their chase on Burnley this weekend as they beat Stoke City to remain within five points of the Championship leaders. Illiman NDiaye and Jayden Bogle (2) netted to secure the victory on home soil.

The Blades are now unbeaten since defeat to Rotherham United in November, however the Clarets’ superb form is preventing them from catching up on the top spot. However, their position in the automatic promotion places is looking very comfortable as they sit eleven points above Watford.

Next up for Paul Heckingbottom’s side is a home clash with Hull City, with the Tigers without defeat in their last six matches. The Blades have won four of their previous five meetings with the Yorkshire outfit.

Here is today’s transfer news...

BURNLEY 'CLOSING IN' ON REPUBLIC OF IRELAND INTERNATIONAL

Burnley are close to completing a deal for Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi, having already offered £2.5 million for his services. The 22-year-old netted 12 goals in the Championship last season. (The Sun)

BOURNEMOUTH PREPARE 'BUMPER DEAL' FOR BRISTOL CITY ACE

Bournemouth are preparing a whopping £50,000-a-week contract offer for Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo. Reports claim the 23-year-old could be available for around £15m this month. (Football League World)

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 'MAKE APPROACH' FOR CHELSEA YOUNGSTER

Huddersfield Town have seen a move for Chelsea's Harvey Vale knocked back in the January transfer window, with Wigan Athletic also showing interest in the 19-year-old. Vale's loan deal with Hull City had recently been cut short after making only three appearances for the Tigers in the first half of the campaign. (Nizaar Kinsella)

PSV 'JOIN' RACE FOR NORWICH CITY OUTCAST

PSV have entered the rice to sign Norwich City's Todd Cantwell after he previously looked set to join Rangers. The winger previously played in the Netherlands whilst on loan with Fortuna Sittard, helping them gain promotion to the Eredivisie. (Pete O'Rourke)

CARDIFF CITY 'EYE' SHOCK RETURN FOR FORMER BOSS

Cardiff City are reportedly looking to bring Neil Warnock back to the club, despite the 74-year-old announcing his retirement last year. Warnock spent over three years as the Bluebirds boss before his most recent spell with Middlesbrough. (talkSPORT)

WEST BROM 'TARGET' RECALLED BY PARENT CLUB

Leyton Orient have recalled Daniel Nkrumah from his loan spell at Welling United amid interest from West Brom. The Baggies are eager to snap up the teenager during the January transfer window. (Alan Nixon)

SHEFF UTD INTEREST IN PREMIER LEAGUE FORWARD ‘PLAYED DOWN’

Sheffield United aren’t interested in pursuing a deal for Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt, despite rumours. The 20-year-old forward could be set for a loan move to the Championship this month. (Alan Nixon)

COVENTRY CITY 'LIKELY' TO SIGN SWANSEA ACE

