Sheffield United: Interest in midfielder is confirmed

Sheffield United are set to receive an approach from Oxford for midfielder Samir Carruthers.

As The Star revealed earlier this month, the League One club added the 25-year-old to their wanted list after he was declared surplus to requirement by Chris Wilder.

Karl Robinson, Wilder’s counterpart at the Kassam Stadium, has now confirmed his interest in acquiring a player he previously managed at MK Dons.

“I’d love to work with him again,” Robinson said. “He was the one I tried to sign when I first walked in at Charlton and I know how important he was for MK Dons in the year we went up.”

As Robinson admitted, he tried and failed to prise Carruthers away from Bramall Lane in January when Ricky Holmes swapped The Valley for South Yorkshire. But Roland Duchâtelet, the Londoners’ owner, blocked the move despite Holmes’ departure.

Rotherham, who later recruited United’s Caolan Lavery on loan, were also thought to have expressed an interest in striking a temporary deal for Carruthers.

“There were times when he and Rob Hall were unbelievable together,” Robinson, speaking to the Oxford Mail, continued. “There’s a game I can’t get out of my head where those two for 20 minutes – I had never seen football like it.

“They’re on the same wavelength.”

Carruthers, a former Republic of Ireland under-21 international, made 17 appearances for United last term. He helped Wilder’s squad win the League One title during his first season with the club.