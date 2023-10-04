All the latest news and injury news surrounding Sheffield United as they look to turn things around following a disappointing start.

Sheffield United have endured a tough start to the new season, but injuries have not helped. The Blades have picked up just one point from their first seven games back in the Premier League, getting off to a nightmare start, but they still have time aplenty to turn things around, just three points and six goals from safety.

Paul Heckingbottom will also be hoping to get a number of players back from injury in the coming weeks. On that note, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding the United stars, along with the estimated return dates for the players.

Max Lowe (Ankle)

Lowe is still recovering from ankle surgery and is not likely to return until late October at the earliest.

Possible return: Late October

John Fleck (Lower leg)

Fleck is back on the grass after a lengthy lay-off and it is hoped he will be able to get match fitness back in time to return later in October.

Possible return: Late October

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Thigh)

Norrington-Davie’ situation is a lot less clear after a complex thigh injury, but he too is progressing and will likely target late October or perhaps early November if the Blades choose to take a cautious approach.

Possible return: Late October

George Baldock (Lower leg)

Baldock is out of the Greece squad due to injury and it looks as though he isn’t going to see action for at least another week judging by that news.

Possible return: Mid-October

John Egan (Leg)

Egan is another who has been forced out of international injury after picking up what Ireland describe as a ‘leg injury’. It looks likely Egan will miss at least a couple of weeks, but we will have to wait for more specific information to know more about his setback.