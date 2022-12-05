News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield United ‘in talks’ with ex-Bristol City, Stoke City man but face Premier League competition: reports

Sheffield United are in talks about filling a key backroom role which has been identified as key to their promotion push, according to fresh reports this week.

By Danny Hall
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 1:19pm

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has made no secret of his desire to employ coaching specialists in his backroom team, with No.2 Stuart McCall working closely with United’s midfielders and former Blades striker Jack Lester, also part of Heckingbottom’s set-up, taking the forwards in specialist settings.

As a former defender himself, Heckingbottom has worked with the Blades’ backline but has been keen to secure a specialist appointment and the Daily Mail reported this week that Dean Holden, the former Oldham and Bristol City manager, has been in talks about potentially joining United’s backroom team.

Hide Ad

Fresh concern over Ndiaye availability ahead of season restart

Most Popular

Holden is also reportedly wanted by Brentford as a replacement for Thomas Frank’s outgoing coach Brian Riemer, who left last week after four years to take over Belgian side Anderlecht, and the report adds that Holden is set for further talks with both United and Brentford in the coming days.

Asked earlier this year if appointing a defensive coach was still on his agenda, Heckingbottom joked: Asked if that was still on the agenda, Heckingbottom said: “Yes, it is something I’m bothered about because it would mean less work for me. But seriously, it could be something we’d look at as there’s definitely enough work here to justify doing that.”

Hide Ad

The handy cash boost United can expect from Ndiaye’s World Cup exploits

Heckingbottom has long held the belief that specialist coaching is the future of football, pointing to the relationships goalkeepers have with their coaches. A number of United forwards have hailed the work of Lester in improving them while McCall’s international and domestic experience has helped the club’s midfielders.

Hide Ad
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with his assistant Stuart McCall: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"Teams have had goalkeeping coaches for a long time but Jack has given the strikers some attention, and Macca has used his experience to work with the midfielders,” Heckingbottom said last December.

Hide Ad

“That’s the way I think the game’s going to go. I really do. It’s not just about the detail of the game. You’re delivering a tactical element that you hope is going to help you win the next game, and a long-term programme that you think will help develop individuals and help them get better as players.”

The 16 players set to leave Blades in summer as things stand

Hide Ad
Dean Holden, the former assistant manager of Stoke City (George Wood/Getty Images)
Paul HeckingbottomStoke CityPremier LeagueBlades