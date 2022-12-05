Boss Paul Heckingbottom has made no secret of his desire to employ coaching specialists in his backroom team, with No.2 Stuart McCall working closely with United’s midfielders and former Blades striker Jack Lester, also part of Heckingbottom’s set-up, taking the forwards in specialist settings.

As a former defender himself, Heckingbottom has worked with the Blades’ backline but has been keen to secure a specialist appointment and the Daily Mail reported this week that Dean Holden, the former Oldham and Bristol City manager, has been in talks about potentially joining United’s backroom team.

Holden is also reportedly wanted by Brentford as a replacement for Thomas Frank’s outgoing coach Brian Riemer, who left last week after four years to take over Belgian side Anderlecht, and the report adds that Holden is set for further talks with both United and Brentford in the coming days.

Asked earlier this year if appointing a defensive coach was still on his agenda, Heckingbottom joked: Asked if that was still on the agenda, Heckingbottom said: “Yes, it is something I’m bothered about because it would mean less work for me. But seriously, it could be something we’d look at as there’s definitely enough work here to justify doing that.”

Heckingbottom has long held the belief that specialist coaching is the future of football, pointing to the relationships goalkeepers have with their coaches. A number of United forwards have hailed the work of Lester in improving them while McCall’s international and domestic experience has helped the club’s midfielders.

"Teams have had goalkeeping coaches for a long time but Jack has given the strikers some attention, and Macca has used his experience to work with the midfielders,” Heckingbottom said last December.

“That’s the way I think the game’s going to go. I really do. It’s not just about the detail of the game. You’re delivering a tactical element that you hope is going to help you win the next game, and a long-term programme that you think will help develop individuals and help them get better as players.”

