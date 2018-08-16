Sheffield United: Illness spreads through Blades camp ahead of Norwich clash

Sheffield United’s camp has been hit by illness ahead of Saturday’s clash with Norwich.

Mark Duffy was withdrawn at half time after feeling the effects on Tuesday night, as United lost in the Carabao Cup to Hull City.

And at his pre-match media conference this morning, Blades boss Chris Wilder revealed: “Duffy is in a bit of a bad way and after the game we had a couple more go down [with illness].

”We’ll have to wait and see regarding him and a couple of others.

“Looking back at the other night there were a couple who struggled through. Duffy is off today and we’ll assess him and the others before the weekend.”

Wilder also confirmed skipper Billy Sharp will start against Norwich after two goals in his last two games.