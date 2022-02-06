Numerous members of Heckingbottom’s squad either tested positive for the coronavirus or were forced to isolate over the Christmas and New Year period, with the manager himself required to miss their recent visit to Derby County following a routine screening procedure.

Although none of them have fallen seriously ill - the last United employee to report serious complications departed following the end of the Chris Wilder-era - Heckingbottom admitted: “The difficulty with Covid is you don’t know how they are going to react when people come back.

“There are differences. We’ve seen that. So it’s something you have to factor in and be aware of.”

Heckingbottom told journalists he was suffering from cold-like symptoms ahead of the meeting with Wayne Rooney’s side, returning to work at United’s training complex less than 48 hours later.

Despite being nearly two decades younger, striker Oli McBurnie is known to have lost considerable weight after it was discovered he had contracted Covid. By contrast, Enda Stevens and John Egan featured on the team sheet for United’s trips to the east Midlands and Preston North End after sitting out United’s FA Cup tie at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Heckingbottom did not confirm if their absences at Molineux should be attributed to the virus, although sources at Bramall Lane later confirmed they could.

Oli McBurnie, the Sheffield United striker, in action against Birmingham City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Egan featured in Friday’s victory over Birmingham City, which lifted United to 10th in the table.