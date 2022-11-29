Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye starts for Senegal against Ecuador
Iliman Ndiaye has been named in Senegal’s starting eleven for their crucial World Cup tie with Ecuador.
The Sheffield United forward, who claimed an assist during his tournament debut last week, was selected by head coach Aliou Cisse following an impressive second half cameo against host nation Qatar.
Ndiaye, who has scored nine times for United so far this term, is among three changes made by the reigning African champions as they attempt to qualify from Group A. Pape Gueye and Pathe Ciss also come in.