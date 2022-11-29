News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye starts for Senegal against Ecuador

Iliman Ndiaye has been named in Senegal’s starting eleven for their crucial World Cup tie with Ecuador.

By James Shield
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 2:24pm

The Sheffield United forward, who claimed an assist during his tournament debut last week, was selected by head coach Aliou Cisse following an impressive second half cameo against host nation Qatar.

Ndiaye, who has scored nine times for United so far this term, is among three changes made by the reigning African champions as they attempt to qualify from Group A. Pape Gueye and Pathe Ciss also come in.

Senegal's forward Iliman Ndiaye takes part in a training session at the Duhail SC training facilities in Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP) (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)
