Sheffield United: ‘If we believe, we can achieve great things together,’ John Egan insists ahead of Norwich City showdown

John Egan is convinced Sheffield United can reach the Premier League providing they continue to believe in their top-flight potential.

Chris Wilder's side enter tomorrow's game against fellow contenders Norwich City ranked fourth in the Championship and chasing a second promotion in only three seasons after winning the League One title in 2017.

Insisting his team mates have shown they possess the quality required to achieve their target, Egan, United's record transfer signing, said: "When I first came here I believed we could reach the Premier League, and my opinion hasn’t changed.

"We have played every team in this league, played some twice, and there’s not one team that scares me."

Egan, aged 26, cost United a little over £4m when he arrived from Brentford last summer although some of that fee comprises of performance-related clauses. Given second-placed City's reputation for scoring late goals, the Republic of Ireland international is expected to play a key role at Carrow Road although, as Wilder confirmed before departing for Norfolk, United plan to fight fire with fire.

"I remember playing against us last season for Brentford," Egan said. "I was there, with Bash (Chris Basham) and Jack (O'Connell) bombing forward from centre-half and thinking 'What's going on here? How are they doing this?'

"I've never played in a system like this before but now I'm here, I can see the work that goes into making it work and I'm across it now."

"We just have to keep going now," he added. "Keep our performance levels up, be consistent and turn a few games which got away from us, turn them around.

"We need to keep winning. Belief is key, as a team, as a football club, that we can achieve big things this season."