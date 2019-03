So our man Danny Hall stepped into his unenviable position and picked the side he would send out to face the Owls. Agree or disagree with his choices? Let us know in the comments below.

1. Dean Henderson A no-brainer, after establishing himself firmly as United's No.1 this season. The big stage won't faze him, either

2. George Baldock If fit, I'd play him over Freeman - although playing either on the right wouldn't make United any weaker as both offer different strengths

3. Chris Basham Another who comes back in after an absence, for me. Martin Cranie has been excellent during Basham's ban, but Basham offers United another dimension

4. John Egan If fit, as Chris Wilder suggested, Egan anchors the defence as he has done so well all season. Seems to get better by the game

