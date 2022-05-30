The centre-half, who operates on the left hand side of defence, has spent the past four years at the VEB Arena after leaving Bristol City.

But Magnusson, who helped Aleksei Berezutski’s side finish fifth in the Russian Premier League last season, is now considering his options with a number of English teams thought to be interested in acquiring the 29-year-old’s services.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United want to strengthen their squad during the summer: David Klein / Sportimage

The priorities

With Ben Davies returning to Liverpool at the end of his loan spell, manager Paul Heckingbottom has made bolstering United’s rearguard one of his top priorities this summer. Filip Uremovic, who moved to Bramall Lane on a short-term basis after being allowed to suspect his contract at Rubin Kazan, was also included on the ‘released’ list published by Heckingbottom’s employers following their defeat by Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Although United are maintaining a watching brief on both, with Davies unlikely to feature in Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the new season, they have also compiled a list of alternative targets should neithe r return. And Heckingbottom might be invited to add Magnusson’s name as his representatives plot the latest phase of their client’s career - although he could prove beyond financial reach.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

The contact

United took advantage of a similar situation when Uremovic travelled to South Yorkshire in March, following FIFA’s decision to allow overseas players in Russia to temporarily suspend their contracts after the invasion of Ukraine.

Confirming his recruitment department had been tracking the Croatian for “some time” - despite admitting he was beyond United’s financial reach - Heckingbottom was approached by an agent confirming the 25-year-old was keen on pushing through the switch before eventually bringing him to England.

That suggests United’s contacts list includes people with an in-depth knowledge of the RPL market, with Heckingbottom confessing soon after Uremovic’s arrival that he would be tempted to consider others wishing to leave because of the ongoing situation in eastern Europe.