Sheffield United: ‘I want to sign a new deal next week’ says skipper Billy Sharp

Billy Sharp wants to finish his career with Sheffield United after revealing he would sign a new contract with "the club I love" this week.

Manager Chris Wilder confirmed Sharp is among several players holding discussions aimed at extending their present agreements following Saturday's game against Norwich City, which saw the 32-year-old score twice as the visitors climbed to third in the Championship.

As The Star reported last week, Wilder wants to secure his captain's future beyond the end of next season despite seeing him trigger a clause which ties him to Bramall Lane for a further 12 months earlier this term.

Although there is confusion about exactly when that was invoked, Sharp suggesting it was following his brace at Carrow Road rather than the recent victory over Blackburn Rovers as previously suggested, he said: "I want to be here longer than a year. I’m in talks with the club about a new contract because I love the club obviously.

"I've got plenty more years in me, so I want to get that sorted next week and get it signed. And I can concentrate on scoring more goals for Sheffield United."

Sharp has been a driving force behind United's climb to within touching distance of the automatic promotion places, scoring 19 times in all competitions since August. Wilder's side remained three points behind City in second after twice coming from behind at Carrow Road, ahead of this weekend's meeting with Bolton Wanderers. Daniel Farke's team travels to leaders Leeds.

"I want to know that I'm going to be here for the next or three years, whatever it is going to be so my family can be settled," Sharp admitted. "And I know in my mind I’m here and I can concentrate on keep being an asset for the club.

"I want to sign a new one next week. I've triggered a year today but that will be non-existent if I go and sign a new contract next week.

"When I don’t score the goals and I haven’t got the legs that's when the gaffer can say to me, ‘you need to go.' But until that happens, I want to be here."