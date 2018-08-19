Sheffield United: 'I should have behaved better' says on-loan Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes after scoring for Norwich at Bramall Lane

Jordan Rhodes, the on-loan Sheffield Wednesday striker, admits ‘I should have behaved myself a little better’ after celebrating in front of the Bramall Lane Kop after scoring for Norwich City yesterday.

Rhodes netted the equaliser in City's clash with Sheffield United, but it ultimately counted for nothing when Billy Sharp netted an injury-time winner for Chris Wilder's men.

Defender John Egan had earlier put the Blades in front with an early header from a corner, before Rhodes tapped in from close range and celebrated defiantly in front of the Kop with one arm in the air.

The celebration earned him a word from referee Darren Bond and, after Sharp's late winner, the 28-year-old admitted: "Had it counted, that would’ve been a sweet moment – but it didn’t, so credit has to go to Sheffield United.

“I know with my Sheffield Wednesday ties, I was always likely to come in for a little bit of stick. And probably I’ll get even more stick now the next time I play them, so I probably should’ve behaved myself a little better – with hindsight being a fine thing.

“It is nice scoring goals as a striker but at the same time, you do want it to count towards something and it’s a pity that didn’t happen.”

Rhodes also held his hands up as partly culpable for Egan's opener, which came from Oliver Norwood's drilled corner kick.

"The manager and the staff, they analyse things so thoroughly and maybe for the first goal we conceded, I could’ve done better for it," Rhodes told the Pink News.

“I got myself up to jump with the collision, I even felt the ball rebound over my head and it’s one of those things where it goes over Tim Krul and Tom Trybull tried to stop it on the line.

“We’re talking about fractions and ifs, buts and what ifs. We just try our best. That desire to keep the ball out of our net is the same as the desire to kick it in the oppositions’ net.

“It’s little fractions we’re not getting at the moment and hopefully that turns our way in the long run.

“Everyone’s a little dejected and hurting. When goals go in so late it’s really tough to take because you can’t bounce back from it."

Apart from his goal, a typical poacher’s effort, Rhodes barely got a kick in the game as Egan dominated him in the air and on the ground.

“John was absolutely outstanding,” Wilder said.

“He won every header and was up against a good striker in Jordan Rhodes.

“Whatever he’s done for the last 12 months, he’s still a good player. John was up against a good player and Norwich had them all over the pitch.”

Rhodes scored just ten goals for Wednesday after his £8m move from Middlesbrough and joined Norwich on loan for the season in July.