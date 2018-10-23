Sheffield United: ‘I’d rather have points than plaudits’ admits Blades boss Chris Wilder ahead of Stoke Test

Less than 48 hours after defeat at Derby County, some of the raw emotion had subsided. But, it turned out, the basic message had not changed.

“One hundred per cent we want points, not plaudits,” Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder insisted, after he refused to entertain ideas that his side should be proud to have played their part at Pride Park on Saturday in a 2-1 defeat to Derby County.

“That is out mentality. I have been a manager a long time and it is one of my biggest things. I want to play well, of course I do. I don’t want to be horrific and on the end of a 4-0 or something like that.

“But I hate sitting in the other manager’s office and people are talking about how well we played. Then, once back on the bus, we have nothing to show for the performance.

“I don’t want everyone jumping through hoops and thinking things are great if we played all right. We have to play well and win.”

Wilder, whose are second in the table behind Middlesbrough on goal difference ahead of tonight’s home clash against Stoke City, instead used his post-match media briefing on Saturday to implore his side ‘to be better', with and without the ball.

Chris Wilder

“That was the disappointing thing about Saturday,” he added.

“We need to turn those good performances into points. If we can’t get what our play deserves in terms of a win then make sure we don’t lose.

“Get something at Bristol City, get something from Derby. Always pick something up. That was my message to the players.

“When it has been a tight game that is going to be decided by a bit of magic or a mistake, don’t be the one to make that mistake. We need to learn and do better in that respect.

“We do play in a way that is risk and reward. But there are times when we will be pushed back, which will happen when up against quality players. Stoke have those type of players.

“Enjoy and embrace it, but learn and keep going forward. No-one expects us to be up there. I am not a big one for looking at the opposition.

“I respect the opposition but I don’t fear anyone in this division. Providing we go about it in the right manner.

“We just have to be that little bit more consistent.”