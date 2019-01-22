Sheffield United: I can’t see Chris Wilder’s men falling away in promotion race from ‘hardest league in the world’ says former Blade Chris Kamara

Chris Kamara, the former Sheffield United midfielder, believes the Blades will “feature heavily” in the promotion race this season from a Championship he describes as “the hardest league in the world”.

Kamara, speaking to Blades website SUFC Memories, believes another of his former clubs, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, are the best team in the second tier and has tipped both United and Leeds to challenge for promotion to the Premier League this season.

Chris Wilder’s Blades travel to automatic promotion rivals Norwich City this weekend fourth in the table, three points behind the Canaries and four behind table-topping Leeds.

And Kamara, now a TV pundit, said: “It will be so close, it really will.

“I would have to say that Leeds at the moment are the best team in the Championship – but the Championship is the hardest league in the world.

“Sustaining that high level of performance across 46 games isn’t easy at all at that level, with back to back games Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday.

“It’s looking at the minute that both will feature heavily in the promotion race – whether it be automatic or play offs - and I can’t see that changing.”

Kamara also reserved kind words for Blades boss Wilder, who he worked with during their time at Bradford City after both players left United.

“Chris is doing amazing,” he added.

“I know Chris really well, I actually signed him when I was manager of Bradford City. So I’m delighted how well he’s doing in management.

Kamara (bottom left) and Wilder (top right) worked together at Bradford City

“He played for me for a full season at Bradford so I really wish him well.”