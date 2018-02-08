Sheffield United: 'I can still make an impact on Blades season' insists striker Ched Evans

Ched Evans is determined to make an impact on Sheffield United’s season after completing his first 90 minutes since his ankle operation on Monday night.

The Welsh international striker played the full game as United’s under-23s lost 2-0 to their Wednesday counterparts from across the city, after going under the knife to clean up a long-standing ankle issue.

Ched Evans made his return against Wednesday's U23s

And the 29-year-old, who has made 10 appearances in his second spell at Bramall Lane so far after rejoining the Blades in the summer, said: “There’s time for me to still make an impact, definitely.

“There are a lot of strikers at this club, but we’ve all seen it before - a red card, a suspension or an injury and potentially there’s a chance to get back in the squad.

“It’s just about biding my time now and being prepared to wait for that chance.

“All the lads in the squad have had a chance now, and I had 30 minutes in the FA Cup against Preston too and feel like I did okay.

“We’ve got another cup game soon against Leicester and maybe I’ll get a few more minutes in that. But, overall, I’m just really pleased with how my recovery has gone so far.”

Meanwhile, United co-owner Prince Abdullah has agreed to invest in KFCO Beerschot Wilrijk, according to reports in the country.

The Saudi prince bought a 50 per cent share in United’s football arm back in 2013.