Hull City beat Sheffield United 1-0 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday to secure a rare clean sheet.

Hull City head coach Sergej Jakirovic admitted his side “got lucky” in their successful mission to keep a clean sheet in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United at the MKM Stadium.

The Blades were condemned to an eighth defeat in their first nine Championship matches this season after Tigers goalkeeper Ivor Pandur saved a late Harrison Burrows penalty to ensure David Akintola’s first half goal turned out to be the winner.

United had the better of the chances throughout the contest in East Yorkshire, racking up an xG (expected goals) of 2.52 in comparison to the Tigers’ 0.45. A large percentage of the Blades’ xG figure, though, was as a result of them being awarded a penalty.

Nevertheless, they had chances to try and secure a second successive away win, one of the best of which saw Gustavo Hamer smash a first half effort against the post.

In the end, United had 13 shots in comparison to Hull’s five but they were unable to find a way though, leaving Jakirovic to thank his lucky stars that his side earned their first clean sheet at home since March.

What Jakirovic said about victory over Blades

"We are very, very happy because of the 1-0 victory and a clean sheet," Jakirovic told Hull Live. "We were defensively very strong. We didn't allow so much space behind us.

"We got lucky because they hit the post, but in the second half, we could have finished the game with Oli McBurnie's chance and Gilo's [Ryan Giles] early pass for Oli, which was cut out.

"The penalty was also lucky for us, but I'm very happy because of Ivor. I know that he needs that and it's a bigger impact for him, a big boost for his confidence."