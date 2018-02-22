Sheffield United: Hull City fans confirm plans to protest during Sky-televised game against Blades

Hull City fans have confirmed their plans to protest against the club's ownership before and during tomorrow evening's game against Sheffield United at the KC Stadium.

City supporters group 'Hull City Action For Change' issued a statement confirming plans to blow whistles around the 30 minute mark, to voice their opposition to the club's owners.

The group have asked City supporters to keep the whistle protest to just the 30th minute, to avoid disrupting the game - which will be televised live on Sky Sports.

If supporters don't want to blow a whistle, they are being encouraged to turn their back on the game for a minute, on the half-hour mark. Protests before the game are also planned.

The full statement from the group read: "We understand that many supporters, prompted by Ehab Allam, will be taking a whistle to the Sheffield United game on Friday night.

“We call on all those fans planning to blow their ‘protest whistle’ during the game to do so together on 30 minutes. Protest song are usually sung at 19.04 minutes, and we do not want the sound of whistles to drown out these songs.

“We ask those protesting to only blow their whistle at the 30 minute mark of the game, to effect as unified and effective protest as possible. This will allow play to continue on the pitch both before and after this point.

“Those supporters not wanting to blow a whistle, but who still want to participate in some form of protest, we encourage to turn their back on the game for 1 minute at the 30 minute mark of the game, as a form of visual protest.

“We remind fans that there is also a protest march occurring before the game. We are congregating at 7pm at the West Park main gates and will be marching to the ground. We hope to see as many supporters as possible.

“If supporters stand together we will see positive changes happen to our club.”

The protest echoes that of Coventry City supporters last season, when whistles were blown throughout the game and fans invaded the pitch to protest against owners Sisu. A lengthy stoppage followed, after which both teams returned to the field and Billy Sharp scored a late winner for United.

Hull, who are in danger of relegation from the Championship, are managed by former Blades chief Nigel Adkins.