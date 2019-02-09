Sheffield United: How the 3-3 draw with Aston Villa will REALLY be remembered by Chris Wilder

Billy Sharp scored a hat-trick and Sheffield United conceded three ludicrously easy goals at Aston Villa on Friday night – but neither of those factors are what Chris Wilder will look back upon when he recalls the incredible 3-3 draw.

It looked as though United were heading to the top of the Championship, for a short period at least, after Sharp’s treble, which took his Blades tally to 101, put Wilder’s side into a seemingly unassailable lead.

Sheffield United's Chris Basham applauds the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

However, three terrible errors in the last 10 minutes from the United defence gifted Villa a draw they didn’t deserve and United headed north two points shy of what they should have.

Player ratings from a dramatic night at Villa Park

While for many, the match will be remembered for what happened in those crazy final stages but not so Wilder, who preferred to concentrate on the overall performance of his side who he said were hurting after the final whistle.

Sheffield United 3: Villa boss Dean Smith blasts match officials despite his side’s incredible comeback

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder applauds the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

He also hinted that there may have been a few choice words exchanged between the players in the dressing room afterwards.

“My team looked like one that believe they can achieve something this year and that's what I'll take away from tonight,” he said.

“There were a few heated discussions after the game which show my boys care.

“Villa possibly turned up for five, six or seven minutes of the game and I thought that was because of how well we worked as a group and as a team.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp (right) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

“We went to make it two, three and even four - we went for the jugular and that's what I'll take away from tonight.”

Chris Wilder in defiant mood despite watching his team throw away a three goal lead at Villa Park