McBurnie, who enters tomorrow’s match against Bristol City searching for his eighth goal of the season, is set to undergo surgery later this month after medical staff at Bramall Lane identified the issue several weeks ago.

Despite clearly being in discomfort towards the end of last weekend’s win over West Bromwich Albion, which saw him seal United’s victory following Iliman Ndiaye’s earlier strike, McBurnie was unable to be withdrawn because substitute Rhian Brewster was forced to be substituted with a hamstring injury.

Asked how the Scotland international is able to continue making himself available for selection, Heckingbottom said: “Medication. Joking aside, it tells you a lot about his character. He’s a game lad and there's been times in the past when he’s not done himself any favours trying to do the best thing by the team, the group as a whole. Towards the end of a game, yes, he’ll be feeling it certainly.”

United have prepared for their visit to Ashton Gate ranked fourth in the table, 10 places above their latest opponents. McBurnie’s form at both ends of the pitch - Heckingbottom lavished praise on his contribution to defending set pieces before travelling to the south-west - has made it doubly difficult for coaching staff to contemplate starting him on the bench. However, given that United also face Burnley, Burnley and Cardiff City before the schedule is paused in a fortnight’s time, that is something Heckingbottom could be forced to consider at some stage.

McBurnie is understood to have recently been examined by a specialist in London as United look to coax him through and hectic period in their fixture calendar.

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich Albion: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

“He knows when his date (for the operation) is,” said Heckingbottom. “With all the games we’ve had, we’ve not had the chance to give him too many down days. But we’ve been trying to get him and the rest of the lads as many as possible.”