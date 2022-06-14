The former Swindon man was a key member of the squad that almost reached the play-off final at Wembley last season, falling just short in the semi-finals after a penalty shootout defeat to Nottingham Forest.

All eyes will be on United when the new campaign kicks off later this summer, to see if they can go one better – with a sense of expectation that will feel like second nature to Foderingham, who played over 110 times for one of the biggest clubs in European football over a five-year spell.

“I enjoy it, the environment of playing at Bramall Lane,” Foderingham told The Star. “I came here from a big club which I enjoyed playing at, and this is another big club where your standards and performances have to be high.

“A lot of the time when you're under a lot of pressure, that can alter performances sometimes. But you get players that thrive on it and players that can go under.

“I'd like to think of myself as one of those players who enjoy playing under pressure. You understand it's part of football and the game. And the best players are comfortable in uncomfortable situations.”

“The fans, when they're on your side, give you a big, big lift and make it difficult for the opposition as well,” Foderingham added.