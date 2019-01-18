Sheffield United: How Marcelo Bielsa’s response to Spygate has caused Swansea City a serious distraction

Earlier this week, when Marcelo Bielsa delivered a Powerpoint presentation to try and address Spygate, eagle-eyed members of the audience spotted a mysterious file on the home screen of his laptop.

Entitled '20 James win Swansea', it appeared to confirm the Leeds manager's interest in one of Swansea City's players and has caused Graham Potter with an unwanted distraction ahead of tomorrow's game against Sheffield United.

"I've not heard anything," Chris Wilder's opposite number said when asked if Bielsa would lodge a bid for young winger Daniel James. "So no, there's nothing to report."

Despite his polite response, Potter could be forgiven for being fuming with the Argentine who is being investigated by the FA and EFL after admitting Leeds have secretly observed all of their opponents train since the beginning of the season.

James, aged 21, is expected to make his 20th appearance of the campaign against United and is one of the most influential members of City's squad. Despite being born in Beverley, he represents Wales at international level.

James' team mate, former Ivory Coast international, has trained with City this week despite reportedly being on the verge of joining Galatasaray.

Speaking before United set-off for Wales, Wilder confirmed they had finished last weekend's victory over Queens Park Rangers with a clean bill of health.

That result saw United climb to second in the table, above third-placed Norwich City on goal difference, although Daniel Farke's men faced Birmingham City tonight.

"Everyone is okay," Wilder said. "We've got nobody in the physio's room so that's good."