The 19-year-old – the son of former Blades striker Richard – is one of Leeds’ highest-rated young stars after making his senior debut for United’s Yorkshire rivals almost two years ago.

As The Star reported recently, Cresswell’s family ties to Bramall Lane – and boss Paul Heckingbottom’s desire to sign at least two defenders this summer following the loan departures of Filip Uremović and Ben Davies – has led to speculation that the teenager could be offered to United.

Cresswell had planned talks with Leeds coach Jesse Marsch about his role going forward, after making five appearances in the Premier League last season.

And if the American is unable to offer Cresswell any guarantees about the amount of gametime he will receive when the new campaign begins, this newspaper understands he may push for a loan move to further his development, having been impressed by the development of England U21 teammates such as Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi after moving out on loan from Chelsea in the past.

That situation may be accelerated after Lee Carlsey, Cresswell’s coach with England U21s and another Bramall Lane old boy, reminded the player about the importance of playing senior football – rather than featuring in his parent club’s U23s – if he is to cement his place and earn more caps at age-group level.

Charlie Cresswell of England U21s plays for Leeds United and is the son of former Sheffield United striker Richard (Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Speaking earlier this month about his future plans, Cresswell said: “Ultimately, I would like to play more football, whether that be a loan or that be at Leeds. We’ll see.

"Marc, Conor and Cameron Archer have been amazing on their loans. It’s all about taking the opportunity and really taking it with both hands. That’s what we are.

"We are footballers, that’s our job. We don’t want to be sitting around waiting to play. We want to be playing, whether that be lower leagues or the team we’re at."