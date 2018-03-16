Sheffield United: How Blades' loan players are getting on at their temporary clubs

Jordan Hallam will become the latest Sheffield United player to exit the club on loan.

The 19-year-old is set to join second tier Norwegian side Viking Stavanger later this month ahead of the start of their season.

A number of Blades players are currently out on loan

The Blades currently have six players out on loan, all playing in the Football League, gaining further experience or simply getting game time having fallen down the pecking order in Chris Wilder's plans.

Here we take a look at how each player is faring.

George Long - AFC Wimbledon

The 24-year-old has played all but one game for the Dons following his summer loan move. Getting the chance to work with Wimbeldon's goalkeeping coach Ashley Bayes was one of the deciding factors in Long making the move to the League One side. Despite being embroiled in a relegation battle, Long has spoken effusively of the switch.

He has certainly had his hands full. Only three goalkeepers have conceded more goals with Long facing 154 shots, the fifth most in the league. He played a part in helping the club keep four consecutive clean sheets, the first time the club have achieved such a feat in the Football League.

Chris Hussey - Swindon Town

It has been a season of frustration for the 29-year-old. A host of Football League sides were interested in the defender in the summer with the Robins winning the pursuit. Hussey started the first nine league games, Swindon winning five. However, deep into the ninth game against Forest Green Hussey picked up an injury.

Little did he know at the time but the injury would rob him a large part of the season. The groin injury proved problematic with a number of setbacks in his rehabilitation. He only returned to training recently and was on the bench for the club's 3-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Louis Reed - Chesterfield

Sheffield United's youngest every player, Reed is one of the most promising players to come off the Redtooth Academy’s production line. He featured regularly under Nigel Adkins but was looked over by Chris Wilder. A loan move was the best for all parties and it has turned out well for the 20-year-old.

The Spireites may be propping up the Football League and in danger of relegation but Reed has been a shining light for the side in midfield. He has been touted as a potential club player of the year for his composure on the ball and determination in winning it back. No player has made more passes in the league than Reed's 1934. And there is purpose to them as well with Reed sitting third for most through passes (51) and most passes to the final third (403).

Loan moves for youngsters are about gaining experience and developing, and that's exactly what Reed has done. Chesterfield fans would like to hold on to the player, but a move to League One next season could be a further step in his development.

Nathan Thomas - Shrewsbury Town

Since moving to Bramall Lane in the summer the 23-year-old had a frustrating time, playing only 151 minutes. As the player confessed his confidence had dropped and a loan move was required to give him a boost. Shrews manager Paul Hurst has been a big admirer of the winger with the loan move eventually getting over the line at the end of the transfer window.

With Shrewsbury in the hunt for automatic promotion Thomas was seen as a potential match-winner, adding to the club's attacking threat. He made a crucial impact within two weeks of signing, coming off the bench to set up a goal before netting the winner in a 2-1 defeat of Fleetwood Town. Since that game his impact has waned, having been subbed in two games, not left the bench in one and coming on for 10 minutes in another.

James Hanson - Bury

"James needs to go and get games, and get his career back up and running," said Chris Wilder when the frontman departed in January. It is clear the Blades boss has his reservations about the target man at Championship level. He left the door open for a future for Hanson if he was to rip it up at Bury.

Rip it up he has not. As Bury sit at the bottom of League One, Hanson is yet to score. He was immediately thrown into the team as an automatic starter with Jermaine Beckford out injured. But more recently he has been used as substitute. Neither role endeared him to the the club's fans. Although in a struggling team he has had little to feed off.

Caolan Lavery - Rotherham United

The Canadian-born frontman was in-demand in January with a reported seven League One sides interested. He played a supporting role in helping the Blades win promotion from the division last season but has found opportunities much harder to come by in the Championship. His chances were hindered somewhat by a gruesome facial injury where suffered multiple fractures to his eye socket and cheekbone after a clash with Derby County's Marcus Olsson.

He is yet to score for the Millers but he has yet to start a game either. The club won their first five games he was involved in from the bench but have lost the last two which might open the door. The club are in a good position with an eight-point buffer in the play-off spots. There is plenty of time for Lavery to have a decisive impact.