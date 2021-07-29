Lys Mousset took his tally to three goals in two warm-up games with a well-taken brace at the Keepmoat, while the travelling 3,000 Blades supporters were treated to 45-minute cameos from star men Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge as speculation continues to rage over their futures.

Oli Burke and sub Luke Freeman were also on the scoresheet as new manager Slavisa Jokanovic switched up his side’s formation in either half, with a back four becoming a three in the second 45 minutes.

Late in the game a number of the Blades’ promising young stars were given run-outs, with Zak Brunt and Daniel Jebbison impressing in particular.

Here’s a look at how all 23 Blades players fared on the evening, ahead of next weekend’s Championship curtain-raiser at home to Birmingham City.

1. Aaron Ramsdale Great ovation from the fans behind his goal and didn't have a great deal to do, saving comfortably from Hiwula's shot. Looked very confident passing out from the back around Rovers' press

2. George Baldock Heavily involved in the first half as United attacked down the right, linking up nicely with Burke and getting some joy from Norwood's passes. Good low cross deserved to be converted

3. John Egan Solid at the heart of defence. Excellent defending prevented Doncaster testing Foderingham just after the hour mark, as he got just enough on the attempted through-ball

4. Jack Robinson Didn't put a foot wrong, apart from being penalised by ref Moss for outjumping Bogle. Almost got on the scoresheet himself, but his second-half header crashed back off the crossbar