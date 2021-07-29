Sheff Utd's Lys Mousset battles with Doncaster's Ro-Shaun Williams (Howard Roe)

Sheffield United: How all 23 of the Blades' players fared in 4-0 friendly win over Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield United hammered Doncaster Rovers 4-0 in their penultimate pre-season friendly at Doncaster Rovers last night, raising hopes further ahead of the big season kick-off next weekend.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 1:24 pm

Lys Mousset took his tally to three goals in two warm-up games with a well-taken brace at the Keepmoat, while the travelling 3,000 Blades supporters were treated to 45-minute cameos from star men Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge as speculation continues to rage over their futures.

Oli Burke and sub Luke Freeman were also on the scoresheet as new manager Slavisa Jokanovic switched up his side’s formation in either half, with a back four becoming a three in the second 45 minutes.

"So much love for Dem Blades" - Former goalkeeper lauded on a night of celebration for Blades at Doncaster Rovers

Late in the game a number of the Blades’ promising young stars were given run-outs, with Zak Brunt and Daniel Jebbison impressing in particular.

Here’s a look at how all 23 Blades players fared on the evening, ahead of next weekend’s Championship curtain-raiser at home to Birmingham City.

1. Aaron Ramsdale

Great ovation from the fans behind his goal and didn't have a great deal to do, saving comfortably from Hiwula's shot. Looked very confident passing out from the back around Rovers’ press

2. George Baldock

Heavily involved in the first half as United attacked down the right, linking up nicely with Burke and getting some joy from Norwood's passes. Good low cross deserved to be converted

3. John Egan

Solid at the heart of defence. Excellent defending prevented Doncaster testing Foderingham just after the hour mark, as he got just enough on the attempted through-ball

4. Jack Robinson

Didn't put a foot wrong, apart from being penalised by ref Moss for outjumping Bogle. Almost got on the scoresheet himself, but his second-half header crashed back off the crossbar

