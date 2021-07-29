Sheffield United: How all 23 of the Blades' players fared in 4-0 friendly win over Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield United hammered Doncaster Rovers 4-0 in their penultimate pre-season friendly at Doncaster Rovers last night, raising hopes further ahead of the big season kick-off next weekend.
Lys Mousset took his tally to three goals in two warm-up games with a well-taken brace at the Keepmoat, while the travelling 3,000 Blades supporters were treated to 45-minute cameos from star men Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge as speculation continues to rage over their futures.
Oli Burke and sub Luke Freeman were also on the scoresheet as new manager Slavisa Jokanovic switched up his side’s formation in either half, with a back four becoming a three in the second 45 minutes.
Late in the game a number of the Blades’ promising young stars were given run-outs, with Zak Brunt and Daniel Jebbison impressing in particular.
Here’s a look at how all 23 Blades players fared on the evening, ahead of next weekend’s Championship curtain-raiser at home to Birmingham City.